G/Bissau’s CNE confirms Embalo Sissoco’s poll win

The National Electoral Commission (CNE) of Guinea-Bissau proceeded on Tuesday during a plenary session, to the national counting of the results of the runoff of the presidential election of December 29, 2019, as part of the implementation of the Supreme Court of Justice ruling.At the end of the work assisted by the representatives of two candidates, the results of this national counting, required by the Supreme Court of Justice, confirmed the victory of Umaro Sissoco Embalo with 53.55 percent of the votes against 46.45 percent of Domingos Simoes Pereira.

Vincent Mendes, Umaro Sissoco Embalo’s proxy, praised the professionalism and determination of the CNE to comply with the Supreme Court of Justice’s ruling of January 11, 2020, relating to the national counting of the minutes received from the regional electoral commissions in the second round of the presidential election.

On the other hand, the proxy of the unfortunate candidate, Mario Lino Pereira da Veiga, again contested the results of the regional electoral commissions of Bafata and Gabu.

However, the movement for democratic alternation MADEM G15 promised to inaugurate President-elect Umaro Sissoco Embalo this Thursday, February 27 in Bissau.