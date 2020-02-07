G/Bissau’s run-off poll winner assumes office on February 27

The winner of the December 29 presidential election in Guinea-Bissau, Umaro Sissoco Embaló has announced that he will take the oath of office on February 27, 2020.By Nouha Mancaly

“From February 27, there will be only one president in Guinea-Bissau, and it will be me,” Embaló said.

The leader of Madem-G15 party elerged victorious in the runoff election polling 53.55 percent of the vote ahead of his challenger Domingos Peteira of the PAIGC who garnered 46.45 percent of the ballot.

Mr. Embaló, whose election was confirmed last Tuesday, after a verification of the minutes at the request of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), was addressing his supporters, just off the plane after his latest Africa tour.

“Nobody understands the act being played in this country because everybody knows that the competent body to manage elections is the NEC. I assure you that I will assume office on February 27 and that from that day on there will be only one leader in Guinea-Bissau,” he vowed.

“Everyone knows that Umaro Sissoco Embaló is the new president of the Republic of Guinea-Bissau. (…) If Cipriano Cassamá, president of the National People’s Assembly does not take the necessary steps for my inauguration, I’ll have Nuno Nabiam, his first vice-president and the second vice-president Hadja Satu Camará to do it,” he added.

Embaló’s victory is contested by Mr. Pereira, who said the results were manipulated in favour of his foe.