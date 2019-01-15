G5 praises joint AU-UN mission to CAR

The G5 a group of partner states and institutions of the Central African Republic, CAR, in a statement seen Monday evening by APA, congratulated the joint African Union-United Nations mission for its work to bring peace to the CAR.However, as the national and international community prepares to organize a major conference aimed at peace and lasting reconciliation in CAR, the G5 “noted with dismay the increase in provocations and the use of violence in the prefectures of Ouaka (centre) and Mbomou (south-east)”.

The G5 is composed of the European Union, the Economic Community of Central African States (ECCAS), the World Bank, the African Union, the Embassy of France and the United States in the Central African Republic, and the United Nations.

According to the G5, unjustified violence targeted the civilian population and the defence and security forces in the town of Bambari (centre), killing two police officers and injuring many civilians.

In this context of escalating violence, the G5 welcomed the robust action taken since January 10 in Bambari by the UN mission to CAR (MINUSCA) in coordination with the Central African Defence and Security Forces. The objective is to ensure the protection of civilians by putting an end to repeated attacks.

The G5 also called on all stakeholders to “exercise restraint and a spirit of responsibility”, and invited them to seize the opportunity offered by the African initiative to reach a peaceful and definitive solution to the crisis in the CAR without delay.

In addition, the G5 urged armed groups to cease all hostilities and to fully engage in the ongoing dialogue process.