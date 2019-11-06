G5 Sahel champions ‘development actions’ against terrorism

G5 Sahel ministers meeting in Ouagadougou on Tuesday have called on member countries to implement urgent development actions to combat terrorism in the region.By Alban Kini

“This is the time to welcome the efforts made to combat this scourge and to call for the urgent implementation of development actions to address the structural causes of terrorism, including poverty and lack of opportunities,” said the President of the G5 Sahel Council of Ministers, Lassané Kaboré.

The Burkinabe Minister of Economy and Finance was speaking at the opening of the sixth ordinary session of the G5 Sahel Council of Ministers.

“Our council is taking place at a time when our states are still facing many security challenges, linked in particular to the activity of armed terrorist groups, transnational organised crime and trafficking of all kinds,” he pointed out.

He indicated that attacks have increased, particularly in the central zone, killing many operatives of the defence and security forces (DSF) and civilians in countries such as Burkina Faso, Chad, Mali, Mauritania, Niger and Niger.

Kaboré indicated that the Ouagadougou meeting is an opportunity to examine the life of the G5 Sahel, the progress of its development and security projects in order to outline the orientations necessary for a better appropriation of the challenges.

Burkina Faso has been holding the presidency of the G5 Sahel since February 5, 2019, at the end of the fifth ordinary session of the Conference of Heads of State of Member States held in Ouagadougou.