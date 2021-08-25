G5 Sahel makes entrepreneurship commitment in Niger

G5 Sahel experts have been visiting Niamey from 15 to 19 August 2021 to carry out a feasibility study for the establishment of a financial inclusion programme for youth employment in sensitive and insecure areas.The purpose of the mission was to exchange with the G5 Sahel national coordination and key stakeholders involved in youth entrepreneurship, vocational training, the creation of Income Generating Activities (IGA) and microfinance.

In terms of objectives, the mission aimed to determine the areas of intervention of the programme, collect guidelines for the conduct of the study, record the expectations of the actors, exchange on the existing mechanisms for youth employment, creation of IGAs and project financing, identify the difficulties encountered and collect documentation to feed the study, G5 Sahel explained in a statement on Tuesday

The G5 Sahel Coordinator in Niger considered the proposed programme relevant, as it meets the needs of the populations in the organisation’s priority areas.

He hoped that the intervention would be coherent with the existing mechanisms.

For the programme’s intervention zones, the discussions made it possible to target the desert zone straddling Niger and Chad, and the central zone corresponding to the three border areas (Burkina Faso, Mali, Niger).

This corresponds to the regions of Tillabéry, Agadez, Diffa and Maradi.