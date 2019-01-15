Gabon: Ali Bongo back for new Cabinet oath-taking

The new government in Libreville led by Julien Nkoghe Bekale, appointed prime minister last weekend, Tuesday morning took the oath of office at the presidential palace before President Ali Bongo Ondimba, who returned to the country from Morocco on Monday evening.Bongo has been out of the country since October 24 following a stroke he suffered in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, while attending a development summit, some say an investment meeting.

He remained hospitalised in the Saudi kingdom, reportedly suffering from “fatigue” and “persistent vertigo”, before being transferred to a military hospital in Rabat, Morocco.

Bongo’s return to the country to preside at the ceremony, follows the failed coup attempt on January 7 by a handful of young soldiers of the Republican Guard (GR), an elite army unit responsible for the security of the head of state.