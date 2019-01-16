Gabon: Ali Bongo to chair Wednesday’s Cabinet Meeting

President Ali Bongo of Gabon will chair his first cabinet meeting on Wednesday, after 80 days of absence from the country due to medical reasons.Initially scheduled for Tuesday after the swearing-in ceremony of the new government, the cabinet meeting was postponed for 24 hours.

Bongo arrived Tuesday at 1 am (00:00 GMT) in Libreville, and personally presided over the swearing-in ceremony of the 38-member government formed on Sunday, including the new Prime Minister, Julien Nkoghe Bekale.

Bongo in October reportedly suffered a stroke while attending a meeting in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, where he was hospitalised at the King Faisal Hospital in the Saudi capital.

He later transferred to Rabat, Morocco, to continue his recovery.