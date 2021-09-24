International › APA

Gabon and France rekindle security alliance

Published on 24.09.2021 at 19h21 by APA News

During a stopover by the high seas patrol boat CDT Ducuing in Port-Gentil, an exercise was held between the French and Gabonese navies.The aim was to arrest a suspect vessel. 

The exercise, which took place on September 23, enabled the exchange of know-how between the two navies involved in the surveillance of their territorial waters, the French Embassy in Gabon said.

 At the end of the exercise, the commander of the Ducuing, the governor of the province of Ogooué Maritime and the chargé d’affaires of the French embassy underlined the quality of Franco-Gabonese cooperation.

 

