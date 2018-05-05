Gabon: Bongo re-appoints Ngondet to head new 40-member team

Emmanuel Issoze Ngondet has been has re-appointed as Prime Minister to head a 40-member government by Gabon President Ali Bongo, who tasked it with organizing the next legislative elections in the country.The new government was formed on Friday evening by the Prime Minister, and several new ministers including seven personalities from the opposition are in the reassembled team.

As many as 20 of the ministers held the same portfolios in the previous government, including former foreign minister Regis Immongault Tatangani, as well as the ministers of finance, justice, the interior and security, and national defence.

It would be recalled that Gabon was left without a government, after Prime Minister Ngondet on Tuesday evening presented the resignation of his government to President Ali Bongo Ondimba at the presidential palace in Libreville.

It followed the dissolution of the National Assembly on Monday by the country’s Constitutional Court.

The court ordered the government to resign and the National Assembly to be dissolved, citing the “inability” of the government to organize the parliamentary elections within the deadlines set by the constitution.

It said they ceased to be legitimately in office, after legislative elections scheduled for the weekend were not held.

Ngondet was appointed head of government in October 2016, and is the fourth man to occupy this post since Ondimba came to power in 2009.

Both Ngondet and National Assembly speaker Richard August Onouviet were reported to have accepted the court’s decision.

One international news wire service reportedly quoted Ngondet as declaring: “The decisions of the Constitutional Court are not to be commented on. They are to be applied.”