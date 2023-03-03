Gabon : Cameroon Firms Participate In Workshop On Sustainable Development

Life › Life

Published on 03.03.2023 at 10h29 by Paul Reinhard Wandji

The Vice President of the National Assembly, Hilarion Etong is in Gabon where he is participating in the international conference of the Network of Parliamentarians on the ecosystem.

Nearly 250 experts including MPs and senators from the Central African sub-region have been meeting since 27 February in Libreville, Gabon. The meeting is part of the third international conference of the Network of Parliamentarians for the Sustainable Management of Central African Forest Ecosystems.

The Cameroonian delegation is led by Honourable Hilarion Etong, Vice-President of Cameroon’s National Assembly and the Honourable Jean Jacques Zam, regional coordinator of the Network of Parliamentarians for the Sustainable Management of Central African Forest Ecosystems (Rapar-AC).

Through these meetings, the parliamentarians of the sub-region commit themselves to fight for the preservation of nature. This is done through consultations and the proposals addressed to the governments of Central African countries in order to improve the actions carried out so far.

