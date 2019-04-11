Gabon closes schools until further notice

Gabon has reacted to students demonstrations by closing schools until further notice, according to a statement published on Thursday by the Ministry of Interior.“The government has decided to suspend classes until further notice throughout the country. The effective date of the resumption of classes will be communicated to you later, to this end, parents are invited to keep their children at home,” said the statement read Wednesday evening on national television by the communication adviser and spokesman of the Ministry of Interior, Jean Eric Nziengui Mangala.

Since Monday, students have been protesting in several localities across the country to denounce the government’s decision to grant the scholarship only to students with a 12/20 average in the baccalaureate and aged 19.