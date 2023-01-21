International › APA

Happening now

Gabon: Foreign minister dies while in cabinet meeting

Published on 21.01.2023 at 17h21 by APA News

A sudden heart attack was to blame after the Gabonese foreign minister Michael Moussa Adamo collapsed and died during a meeting of senior government officials on Friday.President Ali Bongo has tweeted his condolences, describing Mr. Adamo as a true statesman and a loyal and dependable friend.

According to an official government statement Adamo died as specialists tried desperately to restore his breath following his sudden collapse while taking part in a cabinet meeting.

Adamo 62, began his career as a national TV presenter before being appointed chief of staff at the defense ministry. 

He was also Mr. Bongo’s special adviser.

Tags :



DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
Published on 03.01.2023

Vacation : If out of Cameroon, then Zanzibar

Zanzibar Island is well known as the Spice Island due to the farming and processing of aromatic spices like cloves, turmeric, cinnamon, nutmeg, lemongrass and…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top