Gabon: Foreign minister dies while in cabinet meeting

Published on 21.01.2023 at 17h21 by APA News

A sudden heart attack was to blame after the Gabonese foreign minister Michael Moussa Adamo collapsed and died during a meeting of senior government officials on Friday.President Ali Bongo has tweeted his condolences, describing Mr. Adamo as a true statesman and a loyal and dependable friend.

According to an official government statement Adamo died as specialists tried desperately to restore his breath following his sudden collapse while taking part in a cabinet meeting.

Adamo 62, began his career as a national TV presenter before being appointed chief of staff at the defense ministry.

He was also Mr. Bongo’s special adviser.