Gabon gets new economic minister

Following the resignation of the Gabon’s Economic Minister Jean-Marie Ogandaga over accusations of embezzlement, Nicole Jeanine Lydie Roboty Mbou has been appointed to replace him.Nicole Jeanine Lydie Roboty Mbou was appointed Minister of Economy and Recovery on Wednesday. She replaces Jean-Marie Ogandaga who resigned after reports of financial scandals involving him. According to the Gabonese Press Agency, he is accused of having granted allowances to the French oil companies Pérenco and Total Gabon, while the latter owed CFA 9 billion to the Gabonese State.

Nicole Mbou arrives against the backdrop of a revival of the Gabonese economy, strongly shaken by the Covid-19 crisis as everywhere else in the world.

To succeed in her mission, the economist by training will be able to count on her background. She started her career at the Gabonese Development Bank before joining the Economy Ministry. She also worked in debt service before being promoted to Deputy Minister five months ago.

Ms. Mbou also becomes, at age 54, the second woman to hold the post of Minister of Economy under Ali Bongo after Rose Christiane Ossouka Raponda, the current Prime Minister.

Meanwhile, the head of government announced that the Ministry of Public Works, Equipment and Infrastructures, Transport and Housing is now split into three departments.

ODL/cgd/fss/APA