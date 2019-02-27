Gabon names new ambassador to Morocco

Published on 27.02.2019 at 16h21 by APA News

Gabonese President Ali Bongo Ondimba has appointed Sylver Aboubakar Minko as his country’s new ambassador to Morocco.News of the appointment emerged after Tuesday’s Council of Ministers meeting in Libreville presided over by the president.

The new ambassador replaces Abdu Razzaq Guy Kambogo, who became Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation, Regional Integration, Francophonie and Gabonese abroad in the current government.

Sylver Aboubacar was previously Gabon’s ambassador to Benin, Ghana and Togo with residence in Lomé.