Gabon: Presidential aide gets five-year prison sentence

The Criminal Court of Libreville, this Friday agreed to the guilt of the former Chief Executive Officer of President Ali Bongo, who was standing trial for “undue delivery of administrative documents.”Disgrace. Brice Laccruche Alihanga continues his descent into hell begun in 2019. Trusted man of Ali Bongo, the 41-year-old Franco-Gabonese national had managed to take the reins of power following the stroke suffered by the Head of State in October 2018.

But at the end of 2019, suspected in particular of “embezzlement of public funds and money laundering”, Mr. Laccruche Alihanga was arrested and then imprisoned. In prison, the former strongman of Libreville even wanted to commit suicide on May 21, 2020 by opening his veins.

In its judgment, the Libreville Correctional Court also found the former minister in charge of monitoring the human investment strategy and sustainable development objectives guilty of illegal acquisition of Gabonese nationality.