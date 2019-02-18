Gabon saves CFA391m due to kerosene price stabilisation

The Gabonese government saved around CFA391 million in 2018 thanks to a more rigorous equalisation and stabilisation of the pump price of kerosene, the Stabilisation and Equalisation Fund (CAISTAB) said Monday in a statement.According to the release, this performance is the result of CAISTAB’s implementation of a geo-tracking and service station control system.

The mechanism has boosted sales of kerosene at the pump.

The introduction of this system has also made it possible to pinpoint the managers of crooked service stations who have set up parallel channels for the sale of kerosene.

The implementation of this control system resulted in the identification of 20 cases of fraud and the closure of two service stations.

The operation, which only concerned the capital Libreville, will be extended to other cities in the country, including Port-Gentil, the economic capital, CAISTAB ensured.