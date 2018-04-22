Gabon to host ECOWAS-CEEAC Security Summit

A joint summit meeting of CEEAC and ECOWAS leaders on peace, security, radicalization and violent extremism in the two sub-regional areas is slated for July 2018.CEEAC is the Economic Community of Central African States and ECOWAS is the Economic Community of West African States.

The meeting was announced Saturday in a statement from the United Nations Regional Office for Central Africa (UNOCA), based in Libreville, without specifying the venue for the conference.

It added that the summit was announced at the end of a preparatory meeting between the two bodies held Friday in Lomé, Togo.

The meeting was co-chaired by Robert Dussey, Togolese Minister of Foreign Affairs and his Gabonese counterpart Noel Nelson Messone, in their capacity as current chair of the council of ministers of the two respective communities.

The Lome meeting enabled “an inventory of the security situation, as well as initiatives already taken for the organization of the summit,” which was agreed at the extraordinary session of the conference of COPAX leaders in Yaoundé on February 16, 2015.

In a resolution adopted on March 31, 2017 the UN Security Council “urges” these two UN agencies and the United Nations Office to the African Union (UNOAU) “to redouble their efforts to support the governments of the region, as well as sub-regional and regional organizations to address the effects of Boko Haram and ISIL (Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant) on peace and stability in the region, including addressing in accordance with the United Nations Global Counter-Terrorism Strategy, conditions that may be conducive to the spread of terrorism and to violent extremism that may be a breeding ground for terrorism.”