Gabonese leader fields questions from compatriots live

Gabon’s President Ali Bongo Ondimba will engage in a question and answer session with his compatriots during an exchange program to be broadcast live on national television on Thursday.His office said the live show known as “Facing the Nation”, will address three main issues affecting Gabonese life, mainly social, economic and political.

According to the president’s communications office, those issues were selected from questions sent since 13 August by Gabonese citizens, eager to hear the views of the head of state.

Micro sidewalks shot in the nine provinces and questions posted on the official Facebook and WhatsApp of the government were the different channels used to collect such topics.

This approach to communication is the first of its kind since President Ali Bongo Ondimba came to power in 2009.