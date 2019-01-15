Gabon’s new cabinet takes oath

International › APA

Published on 16.01.2019 at 00h21 by APA News

The ministers of the new Gabonese government were sworn in Libreville early Tuesday in front of President Omar Bongo, according to local media.The oath-taking ceremony of the new Gabonese government, which took place at the presidential palace, lasted less than an hour. Ali Bongo made his first public appearance since he was admitted in hospital.

Victim in Riyadh (Saudi Arabia) of a stroke, the head of state is back in Gabon after two months and a half of absence. He had stayed several weeks in Rabat, Morocco for his convalescence.

