Gaborone denies extending $600m line of credit to Harare

Botswana on Wednesday denied reports that it was extending $600 million in two major facilities to neighbouring Zimbabwe’s private sector and diamond industry that will give ties between the two countries a huge lift.Commenting on the matter, Botswana’s Permanent Secretary to the President, Carter Morupisi said “media reports that are currently circulating about the line of credit worth Six Hundred Million United States Dollars that the Government of Botswana has committed itself to extend to the Republic of Zimbabwe are unfounded.”

Morupisi said the governments of Botswana and Zimbabwe are currently holding discussions under the framework of the Bi-National Commission which covers a wide range of issues which are mutually beneficial to the peoples of the two countries.

“We wish to advise members of the public that in accordance with International practice, a communiqué which summarises the outcomes of the meeting will be issued following the conclusion of the Bi-National Commission,” said Morupisi.