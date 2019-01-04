Gaelle Enganamouit opens Cameroon’s first female football academy

Cameroon striker Gaelle Enganamouit has opened the country’s first female football academy aimed at recruiting and training young girls to become the next generation of soccer stars in the country.

Launching the Rail Football Academy in Yaounde on Friday January 4, the Indomitable Lioness said it is a dream come true for her to give back to her community all she received to become the international football star she is today.

“My background motivated me to start this project. I grew up in the surburbs around the railways in Yaounde and it was not easy for me. So with the opportunity I have today, I think it is possible to help other sisters who are in need,” Gaelle Engamouit, 2015 African Women’s Footballer of the year said.

“It is coming from my heart and I will do all my best to make them become the next professionals tommorow. I know it is not easy but I will try my best,”she said.

The first batch of players to grace the academy’s colours will be selected from a pool of talents on Saturday January 5 at Annex 1 of the Yaounde Omnisports stadium.

Talents will equally be scouted at the sub divisional, divisional and regional levels of the Fenasco games as well as inter quarter competitions and University games, Patrick Happi, spokesperson of the academy said.

For the moment, the academy will comprise of three categories of 18 players each-the Under 8, 13 and 17 categories respectively.

Being the first of its kind in Cameroon, the training will be tuition free with a dedicated team of nine professional and experienced football coaches as well as a qualified medical staff.

The Rail Football Academy will give these young girls the opportunity to study in the day and train in the evening but hope to bring them together in one centre when her foundation-Fondation L’Enfant des Rails-must have had a permanent site, Gaelle Enganamouit said.

She equally exteended a hand to other girls across the nation promising to take the project nationwide so as to give girls in rurals areas the chance to fulfil their dreams.