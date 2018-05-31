Gambia AIDS sufferers sue Jammeh

Three Gambian AIDS sufferers who are in the forefront of the campaign against former President Yahya Jammeh’s questionable treatment of the disease have sued him for damages.A legal case was earlier on Thursday filed against Jammeh 51, by Ousman Sowe, Lamin Ceesay and Fatou Jatta.

They were among hundreds of HIV/AIDS patients that underwent Jammeh’s so-called treatment since he announced a cure for the disease in 2007.

Jammeh had used herbal concoctions and banana to administer his treatment to the patient using an outhouse at State House in Banjul for his operations.

Several of his patients had reportedly died.

Since the first HIV/AIDS cases were reported in 1986, statistic put the number of people with the disease to date at over 10 000.

The trio is seeking an undisclosed amount as compensation from Mr Jammeh who lives in exile in Equatorial Guinea following his electoral defeat by current president Adama Barrow almost two years ago.

The AIDS sufferers whose health situation had not improved after Jammeh’s treatment, are being guided by AIDS-Free World and the Institute for Human Rights and Development in Africa (IHRDA) headquartered in Banjul.

According to details of the charges, Mr Jammeh is accused of causing serious physical, mental and other damages to them, among them a violation of their human rights.

It is the first legal action against the former Gambian leader since he lost power.

Jammeh’s AIDS cure had caused a dent in the number of sufferers who had initially been put under ARV drugs, but were instructed to cease taking them in favour of his concoctions.

This had sparked strong criticism from the UNICEF whose country representative in Banjul was declared persona non grata and ordered to leave the country in 2007 shortly after criticizing Jammeh’s cure as ‘hopelessly dangerous’.