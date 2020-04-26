International › APA

Gambia announces Covid-19 response food package

Published on 26.04.2020 at 13h21 by APA News

The Gambia government has shipped in a large consignment of rice and sugar to ease the livelihood challenges of the citizenry amid Covid-19 lock down.The over 300,000 bags of  rice and sugar have been off loaded and packed at the Mcmarthy Square in  Banjul, pending distribution to households in all regions in the  country.

President Adama Barrow  Saturday visited the Square bordering the State House, where he  inspected preparations for the nationwide distribution of the food  stuff. 

The move came bare a month  since the announcement of public emergency in the country, which orders  people to stay at home as measures to stop the spread of the virus. 

Meanwhile, Gambians  philanthropists and institutions have since been donating food stuff and  sanitary items to needy Gambians as support during this trying times. 

The government food aid to  the people of the country was highly anticipated by families who were  already feeling the pressure of Covid-19 lock down. 

