Gambia announces Covid-19 response food package

The Gambia government has shipped in a large consignment of rice and sugar to ease the livelihood challenges of the citizenry amid Covid-19 lock down.The over 300,000 bags of rice and sugar have been off loaded and packed at the Mcmarthy Square in Banjul, pending distribution to households in all regions in the country.

President Adama Barrow Saturday visited the Square bordering the State House, where he inspected preparations for the nationwide distribution of the food stuff.

The move came bare a month since the announcement of public emergency in the country, which orders people to stay at home as measures to stop the spread of the virus.

Meanwhile, Gambians philanthropists and institutions have since been donating food stuff and sanitary items to needy Gambians as support during this trying times.

The government food aid to the people of the country was highly anticipated by families who were already feeling the pressure of Covid-19 lock down.