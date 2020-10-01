International › APA

Gambia: Barrow appoints new Trade minister, bank governor

Published on 01.10.2020 at 23h21 by APA News

President Adama Barrow on Thursday appointed Mr. Bakary Jammeh as his country’s new Minister of Trade, Industry, Regional Integration, and Employment, twenty-four hours after his predecessor was sacked by the Gambian leader.Until his appointment which came into effect on October 1st, Jammeh was the Governor of the Central Bank of The Gambia.

Meanwhile President Barrow has appointed Mr. Buah Saidy, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Finance and Economic Affairs, as Jammeh’s replacement as Central Bank Governor with effect from 1st October.

The Gambian leader on Wednesday apointed Bakary Badjie as Youth and Sports minister after he announced the removal of Hadrammeh Sidibeh from the role.

