Gambia busts passport fraud syndicate

The Gambia has busted a high profile diplomatic passport fraud syndicate over the weekend and arrested two suspects, the country’s Foreign Affairs ministry has confirmed.Saikou Ceesay, a spokesman said the two suspects were unmasked as employees of Gambia Foreign Affairs Ministry.

Cessay said the unnamed suspects are being detained over allegedly links to the passport fraud ring which was found within the ministry last Friday.

He said a third suspect left the country two weeks ago.

Prior to dismantling the syndicate, there has been widespread suspicion that some employees of the ministry had been involved in the trading diplomatic passports to inilegible persons including Gambians, Nigerians and other foreign nationals.