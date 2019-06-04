Gambia celebrates Eid Tuesday, Wednesday

The majority of Muslims in The Gambia will join the rest of the Islamic world to observe Eid-ul-Fitr on Tuesday, marking an end to the holy month of Ramadan.Congregational prayers around the country on Tuesday and to some extent on Wednesday will complete a month of fasting which officially began in The Gambia on May 6th.

Although there is no report suggesting a sighting of the moon in The Gambia after the end of 29 days of dawn to dusk fasting on Monday, a section of the Muslim community join Saudi Arabia, the birthplace of Islam and other countries in the Middle East and Africa to observe Eid on Tuesday.

Other Muslims in the country could observe the same feast a day later.

The occasion is usually festive around The Gambia where Muslim devotees mostly dressed in colourful robes, perform congregational prayers before visiting family, friends and neighbours near and far to pray for God’s mercy and wish each other well.

A statement from State House says President Adama Barrow has declared Tuesday 4th June and Wednesday 5th June as public holidays throughout The Gambia in observance of Eid-ul-Fitr which may be observed through the course of these two days.