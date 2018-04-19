Gambia: Controversy surrounds local election outcome

Gambia’s People’s Democratic Organisation for Independence and Socialism (PDOIS) is threatening to file a petition to the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) challenging the outcome of a local government election in the Central River Region. PDOIS Secretary General Halifa Sallah said if the IEC fails to address a controversy surrounding the results of the election for Jarreng Ward, Niamina-East District, his party will petition the poll chief.

Sallah referred to reports suggesting his party had won the election in that ward although the IEC officially announced that it was won by the United Democratic Party.

The PDOIS official said IEC has only one month to resolve the controversy or face a legal challenge from the party over the integrity of the results.

He claimed PDOIS secured the second largest percentage of vots in last week’s councillorship election, despite winning seven out of 32 contested seats.

Sallah who is also the National Assembly Member for Serekunda, was speaking at press conference held at the political bureau in the suburb on Wednesday.

The conference was meant to state the party’s position on the chairmanship and mayoral election scheduled for 12th May.

PDOIS veteran Adama Bah was confirmed as the party’s aspiring candidate for the mayoral race in the Kanifing municipality, Gambia’s biggest and most densely populated metropolis.

Mr Bah said he was touched by poor living conditions of people especially in the municipality which he blamed on the lack of proper development planning to meet their needs.

He promised to selflessly work in line with those need to meet the welfare of the people living in the municipality should he be elected into office.

Bah is an expert in tourism and garnered a vast experience in management functions in Gambia and abroad, a pedigree party executives believe makes him competent to manage the municipality.