Gambia denies Coronavirus case rumour

The Director of Health Promotion and Education in The Gambia, Momodou Njai has dismissed as “false” rumours suggesting that the deadly Coronavirus has entered the country.The health official said on Sunday that the Health Ministry noticed, an audio circulating on WhatsApp claiming the deadly Coronavirus has been reported in the Upper River Region of the country. “This is not true,” noting that there is no suspected case in the country and “there is no cause for alarm.”

Njai made the statement alongside the Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Dr Amadou Samateh who were at the Banjul International Airport to inspect public health facilities and ensure effective preventive measure against the virus.

The Minister was out to see the ongoing screening process for passengers arriving at the country’s airport from different destinations around the world. The passengers are being tested with sophisticated devices and made to apply sanitisers before they are allowed to enter the airport’s arrival hall for immigration clearance.

The Minister said, the Coronavirus is a global concern and there was need to ensure preventive measures for the country. “The same screening process and prosedures are going on at all border points.” He said, the Ministry is closely monitoring the situation and will act accordingly.

The Ministry through the Public Health Emergency Operation Centre has since conducted orientation exercise for staff from Health, Agriculture, Customs Department, Food Safety and Quality Authority and the Immigration Department at all border points to handle the situation.