Gambia denies Coronavirus case rumour

Published on 03.02.2020

The Director of Health Promotion and Education in The Gambia, Momodou Njai has dismissed as “false” rumours suggesting that the deadly Coronavirus has entered the country.The health official said on  Sunday that the Health Ministry noticed, an audio circulating on  WhatsApp claiming the deadly Coronavirus has been reported in the Upper  River Region of the country. “This is not true,” noting that there is no  suspected case in the country and  “there is no cause for alarm.”

Njai made the statement  alongside the Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Dr Amadou Samateh  who were at the Banjul International Airport to inspect public health  facilities and ensure effective preventive measure against the virus. 

The Minister was out to see  the ongoing screening process for passengers arriving at the country’s  airport from different destinations around the world. The passengers are  being tested with sophisticated devices and made to apply sanitisers  before they are allowed to enter the airport’s arrival hall for  immigration clearance. 

The Minister said, the  Coronavirus is a global concern and there was need to ensure preventive  measures for the country. “The same screening process and prosedures are  going on at all border points.” He said, the Ministry is closely  monitoring the situation and will act accordingly. 

The Ministry through the  Public Health Emergency Operation Centre has since conducted orientation  exercise for staff from Health,  Agriculture, Customs Department, Food  Safety and Quality Authority and the Immigration Department at all  border points to handle the situation.

