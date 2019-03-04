Gambia: Detained ex-junta member charged with witness tampering

A former member of the Gambian military junta which seized power in a blodless coup1994 is has been charged with tampering with a witness who testified at the ongoing Truth Reconciliation and Reparations Commissions least week.Yankuba Touray, a former apparatchik of ex President Yahya Jammeh’s party, appeared before a magistrate at the Kanifing Magistrates’ Court on Monday charged with attempting to tamper with evidence that is of partocular interest to the TRRC.

The Office of the President had confirmed the arrest and detention since Saturday of Mr. Touray after it emerged from a witness that the former member of the military junta had called him in a bid to dissuade his appearance at the TRRC.

Priot to his arrest, detention and prosecution, Touray was invited by the TRRC but was yet to be scheduled to appear before it as a witness and it is not known what will become of this invitation following the turn of events around him.

The TRRC had complained to the Ministry of Justice shortly after Kanyi claimed that Touray and former National Assembly Speaker and long-term political ally Fatoumatta Jahumpa-Ceesay had telephoned him in what it said was an attempt to tamper with a witness and by so doing obstruct justice.

A former election campaign manager for Yahya Jammeh, Touray has since acknowledged talking to retired army corporal Alhagie Kanyi by telephone before the latter appeared at the TRRC.

He stopped short of disclosing the details of his telephone conversation with Kanyi.

The former Minister of Local Government and Lands has been fingered in incriminating testimonies by successive witnesses to the TRRC about the summary execution of captured coup suspects in 1994 and the cold-blooded killing of civilian minister Ousman Koro Sesay in 1996.

Through the course of Kanyi’s testimony last Thursday, it emerged that Touray’s house was where the unsuspecting minister was lured before he was clobbered to death by junta members with the aid of some army officers.

Kanyi had confessed to taking part in three murder episodes including the killing of near a forest outside Banjul of soldiers suspected of staging a coup and the beating to death of young economist Sesay who was serving the junta as Finace minister.

Meanwhile, Fatoumatta Jahumpa-Ceesay, an ally of both Mr. Touray and erstwshile president Yahya Jammeh is also the subject of an investigation by the police after Kanyi claimed she had also called him in connection with his appearance at the TRRC.

Local reports say she has expressed her willing to turn herself in to the police who were reportedly searching for her in connection with Kanyi’s revelation.