Gambia extends Covid-19 state of emergency

The Gambia government has announced a further extension of the country’s state of emergency to deal with coronavirus bv another 21 daysThis comes into effect on Wednesday, according to a statement by the Ministry of Information Communication Infrastructure.

The Gambia last weekend registered its 28th case of the virus as the second period of a state of emergency came to an end.

Since its only death from the virus in March, the country’s medical authorities have nursed over 15 victims back to health.

President Adama Barrow recently eased some of the partial restrictions on places of worship and markets introduced more than two months ago to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

The announcement cleared markets to open from 6am to 6pm every day until further notice.

Acting with caution, health authorities prefer a gradual approach towards restoring normalcy to the rhythm of life in The Gambia which had been disrupted since late March 2020.

Last Friday it was business as usual for Muslim worshippers dressed in colourful robes and bound for congregational prayers which had been banned for more than two months to discourage social gatherings which health authorities fear could spark a local chain of Covid-19 infections.

A handful of imams were detained, prosecuted and fined for leading group prayers in mosques and homes.

Thanks to the restrictions, there were no official Eid-Ul-Fitr anywhere in The Gambia last month.

Prior to the announcement, many especially those whose livelihoods depend on daily runs had complained about the partial lockdown robbing them of their means of earning a living for the welfare of their families.

Gambia’s borders which are hemmed in on three sides by neighbouring Senegal remain closed and so are its airport and seaport to the outside world.