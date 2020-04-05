Gambia gets $10m World Bank grant to tackle Covid-19

The World Bank has approved a $10 million grant from the International Development Association for The Gambia to help contain the Covid-19 pandemic.The support comes as Gambia seeks support from the international community through UN agencies in Banjul to adequately control the spread of the virus in the country.

Gambia has so far confirmed four cases of the virus, one of them a Bangladeshi man who died shortly after entering the country.

Two other cases have been discharged after treatment while one is still in hospital, health officials said.

Meanwhile the National Assembly has endorsed a 45-day state of emergency, shortening the government’s proposal for it to last for three months in a bid to deal with the threat from the coronavirus disease.

Last week President Adama Barrow declared a state of emergency which was subject to a review by parliament in accordance with the national constitution.

The proclamation ordered the closure of shops selling non-essentials, bars, cafés, casinos, sporting venues, and all forms of public gatherings including prayer congregations.

Public transports have reduced the number passengers to half in accordance with the public spacing order.

Several arrests have been made over alleged violations of this order.

Public and private institutions have reduced staff reporting to work in compliance with a presidential directive.

Meanwhile, ordinary citizens have decried the effects of the restrictions on their abilities to make ends meet.

