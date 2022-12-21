Gambia gov’t alleges foiled coup

Regular soldiers of The Gambian Armed Forces have been arrested and detained for allegedly plotting to overthrow the government of President Adama Barrow, a statement from the Office of the President revealed on Wednesday.Government spokesman Ebrima G. Sankareh claimed in the statement that four soldiers are under custody after an investigation by the army’s high command based on intelligence report revealed a plot to depose Mr. Barrow.

He said a manhunt is underway for three other rebel soldiers thought to be their accomplices who are potentially on the run.

The full nature of the alleged plot is being investigated, he said.

Report of a foiled coup plot comes days after exiled former president Yahya Jammeh vowed he would return to lead The Gambia.

He was speaking to his supporters in a phone-in speech during a recent rally.

Jammeh who is accused of gross human rights violations during his 22-year rule, surprisingly lost to Mr. Barrow in the 2016 presidential election and fled into exile after a dramatic U-turn from conceding defeat which plunged the country into a month-long political crisis.

Mr. Barrow has since won a second mandate as president until 2026.