Gambia intensifies measures against Covid-19

Published on 27.03.2020 at 19h21 by APA News

The Gambian government has taken further measures to control the pread Covid-19 in the country.The latest move has been the  closure of markets at 6pm daily, enforcing social distancing and  intensive contact tracing to isolate all those that contacted with  patients of the three cases confirmed so far in the country.

Fumigation exercises have  begun in the Kanifing Municipality and are done at night when most  business activities have closed. It is meant to destroy potential risk  of contamination of the public space. 

Muslims in the country have for the first time desist from the weekly Friday prayers in observance of the ban on public gatherings. 

The government has  dispatched a circular asking all state institutions to reduce number of  staff reporting to work, by putting all non-essential staff on sit down  at home. 

Although only three cases  had been confirmed, with 47 suspected cases awaiting results, according  to the Ministry of Health, but the fear of the virus cut across the  length and breath of the tiny West African nation. 

Meanwhile, sources hinted the African Press Agency on Friday, that a lock down is due to be announced as situation demands. 

The former presidential  adviser Mai Ahmad Fatty, has called on President Adama Barrow to declare  state of emergency in the wake of to the pandemic. 

President Barrow has since approved D500 million Gambian dalasi to deal with the pandemic. 

