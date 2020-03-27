Gambia intensifies measures against Covid-19

The Gambian government has taken further measures to control the pread Covid-19 in the country.The latest move has been the closure of markets at 6pm daily, enforcing social distancing and intensive contact tracing to isolate all those that contacted with patients of the three cases confirmed so far in the country.

Fumigation exercises have begun in the Kanifing Municipality and are done at night when most business activities have closed. It is meant to destroy potential risk of contamination of the public space.

Muslims in the country have for the first time desist from the weekly Friday prayers in observance of the ban on public gatherings.

The government has dispatched a circular asking all state institutions to reduce number of staff reporting to work, by putting all non-essential staff on sit down at home.

Although only three cases had been confirmed, with 47 suspected cases awaiting results, according to the Ministry of Health, but the fear of the virus cut across the length and breath of the tiny West African nation.

Meanwhile, sources hinted the African Press Agency on Friday, that a lock down is due to be announced as situation demands.

The former presidential adviser Mai Ahmad Fatty, has called on President Adama Barrow to declare state of emergency in the wake of to the pandemic.

President Barrow has since approved D500 million Gambian dalasi to deal with the pandemic.