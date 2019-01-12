Gambia investigates ‘suspicious’ arms shipment

The Gambian police say they are investigating a suspicious shipment of arms discovered in a container at the Banjul Port last week.In a statement over the weekend, the police said they would probe the discovery of the guns that were stashed inside a container that berthed at the port last month.

The discovery was made last weekend, causing widespread panic among Gambians alarmed over the possible reason for importing the firearms.

GACH Security, a firm registered in Gambia to provide private security for businesses and private households and was linked with the discovery has moved to allay public apprehension.

It issued a statement on the rifles in question, saying they are hunting and recreational firearms which were not intended for any sinister purpose.

“Having seen a demand for these hunting and recreational hunting guns, and with the knowledge that a scarcity of well-regulated hunting guns might lead to the smuggling and illegal ownership of guns from neighboring countries, we applied for a license to import firearms and ammunition. Having gone through a strict vetting process and having met the conditions, a license was granted on the 28th of September 2018” it said.

According to GACH Security, it placed its first order of hunting rifles legally and submitted an application to the Gambian Customs for clearance.

“Throughout this process we were transparent and no aspect of the importation process was shrouded in secrecy. If we had any sinister motives we would not have opted to use the Banjul Port, knowing fully well of the high-tech scanning machines and effective inspection measures put in place by the Gambia Customs” the statement said.

It said the confusion was caused when free samples which included blank pistols for sports and recreational purposes and used by farmers to scare animals from their crops were included in the shipment in the event of future orders.

“These pistols which can be googled are safe and can cause no harm. – The other category of weapons are hunting guns which use the regular hunting bullets with scatter pellets as opposed to a single brass or metal bullets” it added.