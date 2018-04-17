Gambia: Jammeh’s successor attends first C’wealth summit

Gambia’s new President, Adama Barrow on Tuesday left Banjul for his first Commonwealth Heads of State Meeting (CHOGM) taking place in London, United Kingdom.The meeting of leaders from mainly English-speaking countries which is held every two years is scheduled from 16th to 20th April, 2018 under the theme ”Towards a common future.”

It is Barrow’s first visit to former colonial power Britain since becoming president after defeating former strongman Yahya Jammeh in a 2016 poll, the aftermath of which led to a political impasse that warranted sub-regional military intervention.

The Gambia returned to the Commonwealth in February, five years after Barrow’s predecessor announced the country was leaving what he called a neo-colonial institution.

President Barrow accompanied by First Lady Fatou Bah-Barrow and a high-powered delegation including cabinet ministers left Banjul at 11am amid tight security on the highway from Banjul.

During the meeting in London The Gambia will be the subject of a special panel on its reengagement with the Commonwealth, a 54-country organization to which it became a member since it attained independence from Britain in 1965.

Aside from meeting Queen Elizabeth II for a formal banquet, President Barrow seize the chance to outline to Commonwealth colleagues his vision for economic development in the new Gambia under his leadership.

The week-long meeting brings together hundreds of delegates from leaders of governments to discuss issues of common interest to the body and citizens of member nations and to outline future activities.