Gambia: Markets, Banks congest as Ramadan begins

Published on 24.04.2020 at 19h21 by APA News

Markets and banks in the Kanifing Municipality were flooded with customers on Friday as Muslims in the country begun fasting in the Holy Month of Ramadan.Customers formed long queues  at the Guranty Trust Bank Latrikundarush branch, which extent to  outside of the bank as they wait withdraw money to buy needs for the  Ramadan. 

Many Gambian households depend on remittances for feeding especially during the annual fasting period. 

Shops and warehouses at the  Latrikunda Market bordering the Westfield-Taboko highway was crowded as  demand for essential food stuff including condiments increased as it  happens each year during Ramadan. 

The main market in  Serekunda, Gambia’s biggest town got overwhelmingly visited on Friday  morning, the first of its kind since the declaration of public emergency  in the country for 45 days.

“I was amazed with the crowd  at the Serekunda market and people are criss-crossing everywhere,   which is worrisome due to the Coronavirus, ”
A young lady narrated what she saw on her way to work just by the Serekunda market.

The government has since  banned public gatherings and encouraged public spacing, which is also  being enforced in public transport system.

The Gambia government also  prohibits smuggling of food stuff out of the country, in a bid to ensure  enough availability on food for the citizenry during the emergency  period of Covid-19.

Meanwhile, The Gambia  Supreme Islamic Council (GSIC) has announced on State media, that this  year’s fasting starts on Friday 24th April. 

The President of the GISC,  Momodou Lamin Touray said, the moon was sighted on Thursday in many  countries in Asia and Africa including The Gambia.

