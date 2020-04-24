Gambia: Markets, Banks congest as Ramadan begins

Markets and banks in the Kanifing Municipality were flooded with customers on Friday as Muslims in the country begun fasting in the Holy Month of Ramadan.Customers formed long queues at the Guranty Trust Bank Latrikundarush branch, which extent to outside of the bank as they wait withdraw money to buy needs for the Ramadan.

Many Gambian households depend on remittances for feeding especially during the annual fasting period.

Shops and warehouses at the Latrikunda Market bordering the Westfield-Taboko highway was crowded as demand for essential food stuff including condiments increased as it happens each year during Ramadan.

The main market in Serekunda, Gambia’s biggest town got overwhelmingly visited on Friday morning, the first of its kind since the declaration of public emergency in the country for 45 days.

“I was amazed with the crowd at the Serekunda market and people are criss-crossing everywhere, which is worrisome due to the Coronavirus, ”

A young lady narrated what she saw on her way to work just by the Serekunda market.

The government has since banned public gatherings and encouraged public spacing, which is also being enforced in public transport system.

The Gambia government also prohibits smuggling of food stuff out of the country, in a bid to ensure enough availability on food for the citizenry during the emergency period of Covid-19.

Meanwhile, The Gambia Supreme Islamic Council (GSIC) has announced on State media, that this year’s fasting starts on Friday 24th April.

The President of the GISC, Momodou Lamin Touray said, the moon was sighted on Thursday in many countries in Asia and Africa including The Gambia.