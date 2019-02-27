Gambia National Assembly rides storm over dismissal

The Gambian National Assembly is riding a tempestuous storm of a controversy triggered by the sacking earlier this week of a nominated member by President Adama Barrow through the head of the civil service.Since then members of the august House have been divided over the constitutionality or otherwise of Ya Kumba Jaiteh’s firing which prompted 31 MPs from across the political divide to rally behind her.

However speaking to journalists on Tuesday Minority leader Samba Jallow said he was choosing to literally swim against the tide of opposition to the dismissal as a matter of principle.

In his opinion Monday’s resolution by other colleagues in the National Assembly read out by Majority Leader Kebba K. Barrow challenging the sacking did not follow the right procedures and therefore lack merit.

Ya Kumba Jaiteh, one of the five MPs nominated into the National Assembly by President Adama Barrow had her nomination revoked on Monday.

According to a letter she received from the office of the Secretary General and head of the civil service notified her of President Barrow’s decision.

The Secretary General and head of the civil service Ebrima O. Camara said in the letter which was without an official letterhead that he was directed by President Barrow to revoke Ms. Jaiteh’s nomination with “immediate effect”.

After she had received the letter at the National Assembly in Banjul on Monday, she joined 31 of her colleagues to discuss the issue in a caucus that cut across the political divide in the august House.

Lawmakers later emerged from the caucus to read out a statement to journalists conveying their joint resolution which denounced Ms. Jaiteh’s removal as executive interference in their work.

However, Samba Jallow said the caucus which he attended was an informal one and attracted opposition from some MPs like him who did not agree with the resolution.

Jallow claimed a caucus has no authority to write a resolution, arguing that such a position can only be made by a plenary.

“I refused to sign the resolution as Minority Leader,” Jallow said.

He also contended that a list of MPs purported to have signed the resolution which was shared with journalists is inaccurate.

“That was an attendance list,” Jallow insisted adding: “It is a fraudulent act”.