Gambia: No ferry crossings for a month as landing bridges are installed

There will be a month-long interruption to ferry services between the Gambian capital Banjul and the riverside town of Barra as landing bridges on both banks are installed, APA can report on Tuesday.In a statement, The Gambia Ports Authority Ferry Services said there will be no ferry services along the Banjul and Barra route for 30 days, beginning on Wednesday October 21.

“This disruption in service is as a result of the planned installation of new landing bridges, which were procured from DAMEN Shipyards in the Netherlands. Fixing of the ramps for both Banjul and Barra started on the 1st October and the dismantling and installation is expected to commence shortly,” the statement said.

The GPA has advised drivers using the Banjul-Barra ferry services to use the new Senegambia Bridge via the south bank as an alternative route.to reach their destinations within and outside The Gambia.

Thousands of people use the Banjul-Barra ferry services daily and this month-long installation of the landing bridges could cause widespread disruption to travel and trade.

In recent months, near-fatal accidents involving vehicles overshooting the old ferry landers had provoked widespread public safety concerns.