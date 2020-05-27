Gambia plans repatriation flight for citizens stranded abroad

The Gambia government is planning a repatriation flight for its nationals stranded abroad through the course of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, APA learnt on Wednesday.Senior officials say efforts are being made to arrange for the repatriation of Gambians holed up in the United Kingdom and elsewhere in Europe after countries grounded flights and closed their borders due to the pandemic.

Under the arrangement Gambians hoping to benefit from the special flights will have to fork out the cost of air tickets.

Many home-bound Gambians including a cabinet minister have been stranded abroad since March when the coronavirus took the world by storm.

Gambia’s airspace was closed after several cases of the virus used the airport to enter the country, increasing its number of Covid-19 cases.

The number of coronavirus infections has reached 25 with one death, a Bangladeshi man who flew into the country for a Muslim evangelization mission.