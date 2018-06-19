Gambia: Police officers arrested over bloody demo

Three police officers thought to have been involved in the shooting dead of three demonstrators in the Gambian mining town of Faraba Banta have been arrested, according to a statement by the Office of the President on Tuesday.The President’s Office did not name the officers in custody over Monday’s bloody standoff between demonstrators and a detachment of the Police Intervention Unit (PIU).

Three demonstrators were shot dead while demonstrating against sand-mining operations in the town of Faraba Banta, 50km south of the capital Banjul.

Several of them and a journalist covering the unrest were arrested but later released.

Residents of the town say such operations which began last year, threaten environmental degradation which could adversely affect farmlands in that largely agrarian community.

Since Monday’s disturbances, President Adama Barrow has issued a directive suspending all mining activities in The Gambia until further notice.

The Gambian leader who called for calm Tuesday morning visited the Edward Francis Small Teaching Hospital in Banjul where some protesters and police officers injured in the clashes are admitted.

He promised thorough investigations into the Faraba Banta shootings.

Meanwhile, the Inspector General of Police has denied issuing any instruction to his men to use live ammunition to deal with the protesters.