Gambia refutes alleged increase in customs duty

The Gambia Revenue Authority (GRA) has dismissed reports making rounds on social media, claiming increase in customs duty on goods bound for the country.In a press release seen by APA on Tuesday, GRA described such reports as “false news.”

GRA further clarifies, that increase in tax rates are policy matters and are prerogatives of the Ministry of Finance and Economic Affairs. The release pointed out that the tax increment allegation was not supported by policy measures contained in the 2020 budget speech recently delivered before the National Assembly.

Meanwhile, the tax collecting authority has expressed concern over ”declarations of false invoices” at customs clearing points in a bid to avoid payment of correct tax values of their goods.

“We want to inform the general public that the customs law relating to valuation of goods are based on first and foremost on the transaction values of consignment based on original invoices obtained from the suppliers of the goods. Where such original documents are not available to GRA for valuation purposes, the rules allow us to resort to other fall back methods to arrive at the correct values for the consignments. We have observed that many importers and their clearing and farwarding agent are not providing original invoices with accurate information on the true cost, insurance and freight (CIF) which is the basis for the valuations of their goods,” The GRA said.