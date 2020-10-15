Gambia relaxes Covid-19 measures

Published on 15.10.2020 at 13h21 by APA News

The Gambia government has relaxed health safety regulations against the spread of the coronavirus, declaring the opening of public places including hotels, bars, restaurants, museums, and gymnasia throughout country on Thursday.It comes a day after students returned to class for the first time since schools were shut down due to the outbreak of the pandemic in the country last March.

Under the new relaxed regulations public places including schools will observe physical distancing, regular hand-washing and the wearing of face masks.

All students should wash their hands before entering school premises wearing face masks.

Teachers and staff entering school compounds are also expected to use face masks, check and record temperatures.

The Health ministry has advised education stakeholders to display in conspicuous places within schools, signs and messages promoting protective measures against COVID-19.

However, night clubs and casinos remain closed despite the easing of restrictions.