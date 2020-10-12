Gambia reopens schools Wednesday

Gambian schools are set to reopen later this week seven months after an outbreak of the coronavirus prompted the government to shut down all learning institutions across the country.A statement on the Facebook page of the Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education over the weekend confirmed that preparations are in high gear ahead of the resumption of classes for thousands of pupils and students.

According to the Minister of Basic and Secondary Education, Claudiana Cole, school will resume for Grades 7 to 12 students on 14th October 2020 while classes for nursery schools to Grade 6 are slated for October 28th, 2020.

Cole pointed out that all schools will be made to observe strict health safety regulations against Covid-19 such as regular hand-washing and physical distancing among others.

She said to this end the ministry receive support from individuals, philanthropists, businesses, associations and partners, the latest of which came from The Gambia Food and Nutrition Association (GAFNA).

The association has donated 120 hand washing buckets and assorted detergents, topped with a planned fumigation exercise in six Senior Secondary Schools ahead of the reopening.

“These activities form part of UNHCR’s support to the education sector under its project called Facilitating Senior Secondary Schools in rural host communities” Cole’s ministry said.

The Gambia currently has 3, 632 cases of which at least 177 had died of the virus since it was first reported in the country in March.

August was the peak period of infection before the curve was eventually flattened in mid September.