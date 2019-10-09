Gambia sacks four soldiers over alleged plots to kill chief of defence staff

Gambia’s Armed Forces has sacked four Gambian soldiers after they were found guilty of plotting to kill the chief of defence staff Masanneh Kinteh, reports confirmed on Wednesday.The Point reported on Tuesday Lance Corporals Lamin Sanneh, Ousman Jammeh, Ebrima Colley and Lamin Touray were dismissed on Monday.

The spokesman of the army Major Lamin Sanyang confirmed the dismissals, according to The Point.

The soldiers were arrested in June this year over allegations they were hatching a plot against General Kinteh. The army has however been economical on the issue.