Gambia savours victory in case against Myanmar

The Gambia’s case against Myanmar has persuaded judges at the International Court of Justice on Thursday to order Naypyidaw‎ to prevent genocide against the vulnerable Rohingya Muslims in the southeast Asian nation.Myanmar was sued by the West African country in November 2019, over an alleged systematic crackdown on Rohingya Muslims which led to mass deaths and thousands seeking refuge in neighbouring Bangladesh.

Reacting to the conclusions of a report by an ICJ fact-finding team to Myanmar recently, court upheld the view by The Gambia that there existed risk of genocide or egregious violations of the Rohingyas who constitute a Muslim minority in the country.

The ICJ based in the Netherlands, ordered that the Myanmar authorities apply all necessary measures to prevent acts that could answer to the description of genocide against this minority group in Rakhine state.

In addition to this, the Southeast Asian nation has been ordered by the same court to provide a report in four months about its progress to remove the risk on the Rohingya.

After this is it also required to send a report to the ICJ every six months detailing the actions it is taking to protect them.

Banjul has described the position of the ICJ as a great day for international justice and one of many possible victories for The Gambia’s quest to save Myanmar’s boat people from possible genocide.

As the judge read out the ICJ order on Thursday Rohingyas based in camps in Bangladesh chanted “Gambia, Gambia” just like they did two months ago when the smallest country on mainland Africa filed the case against Myanmar.

Gambia’s Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Abubacar Ba Tambadou had taken the case of the Rohingya to the ICJ last year after a personal visit to some of their camps in Bangladesh to learn firsthand about what he would later refer to as the stench of genocide.

According to his submission, members of Myanmar’s minority Muslim population were routinely subjected to torture, rape while others were burnt alive including women and children.

Myanmar’s leadership under former Nobel Peace laureate Aung San Suu Kyi denied the allegations.

The Gambia is pushing for justice on behalf of the Organisation of Islamic Conference, the world’s largest Islamic body.

The Gambia is set to host an OIC conference in 2022.