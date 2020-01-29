Gambia says its citizens in China safe from coronavirus

Gambians living in China are so far safe from the deadly coronavirus, APA can report Wednesday.The Charge D’Affaires of The Gambian embassy in Beijing Fatou Kinneh Jobe, said the embassy is closely monitoring the situation and advises its citizens to be wary of the the virus and observed safety measures.

“There are over 4500 confirmed cases and 106 deaths. In Wuhan the epicentre of the disease, there are 20 Gambian students living there and happy to report, that are no Gambian infected,” the diplomat confirmed.

“The Gambian diplomat expressed gratitude to China for the timely response and its efforts to curb the spread of the virus,” Ms Jobe added.

She said, the embassy is in touch with the Gambian Students Association in China and the Gambian community in Guanzou, one of China’s major commercial city.

Meanwhile, the virus is said to have crossed borders with new cases confirmed in many countries including Canada, Algeria and Ivory Coast.

Health authorities in Gambia said the country is Aware of the outbreak of the virus and is monitoring the situation to ensure preventive measures.