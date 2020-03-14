Gambia suspends officials Int’l travels over Coronavirus fear

The Gambia Government has issued a temporal ban on international travels for top officials as part of preventive measures against the Coronavirus. The move came as the virus been reported Senegal, which borders The Gambia on all sides except on the west covered by the Atlantic Ocean.A press release from the Office of the Secretary General in Banjul, states that “all ministers, permanent secretaries, clerk of the national assembly, heads and directors of government departments and agencies, managing directors and director generals of public enterprises and public institutions,” are urged to adhere to the suspension of all overseas travels by public officials.

The directive was effective from Friday and covered all top government functionaries including those issued with travel clearances prior to the declaration.

The decision by government came the deadly virus continues to spread across the world. More than even cases of the virus have been confirmed in neighboring Senegal.

According to the release, relevant government authorities are actively monitoring global health pandemic and will advise the office of the president accordingly to review the suspension at the appropriate time.

President Adama Barrow on Thursday return from the Senegalese capital Dakar, where he attended a Presidential Council Meeting with President Macky Sall on matters of bilateral relations between the countries.