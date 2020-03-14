International › APA

Happening now

Gambia suspends officials Int’l travels over Coronavirus fear

Published on 14.03.2020 at 19h21 by APA News

The Gambia Government has issued a temporal ban on international travels for top officials as part of preventive measures against the Coronavirus. The move came as the virus been reported Senegal, which borders The Gambia on all sides except on the west covered by the Atlantic Ocean.A press release from the Office of the Secretary General in Banjul,  states that “all ministers, permanent secretaries, clerk of the national  assembly, heads and directors of government departments and agencies,  managing directors and director generals of public enterprises and  public institutions,” are urged to adhere to the suspension of all  overseas travels by public officials.

The directive was effective from Friday and covered all top government  functionaries including those issued with travel clearances prior to the  declaration.

The decision by government came the deadly virus continues to spread  across the world. More than even cases of the virus have been confirmed  in neighboring Senegal.

According to the release, relevant government authorities are actively  monitoring global health pandemic and will advise the office of the  president accordingly to review the suspension at the appropriate time.  

President Adama Barrow on Thursday return from the Senegalese capital  Dakar, where he attended a Presidential Council Meeting with President  Macky Sall on matters of bilateral relations between the countries.  

