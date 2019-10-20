International › APA

Happening now

Gambia to file genocide case against Myanmar

Published on 20.10.2019 at 01h21 by APA News

Gambia will be filing a case against Myanmar to the International Court of Justice to face charges of genocide against its the minority Rohingya community in the Asian country, Attorney General and Minister for Justice Abubacarr Marie Tambadou announced at a conclave at the Hague.The charges, which will be filed by the  Gambian Ministry of Justice’s legal team, will be the first time the Myanmar authorities will be accused of the crime of genocide at the  International Court of Justice.

“I can confirm that on October 4th,  I have instructed our lawyers to file the case at the International  Court of Justice to file the case at the International Court of  Justice,” said Abubacarr M. Tambadou in a statement sene in Banjul on Saturday.

“I could smell the stench of genocide  from miles away when I visited the Rohingya refugee camp in Cox’s Bazar.  It was all too familiar for me, after a decade of interacting with the  victims of the Rwandan mass rapes, killings and genocide” he added.

Tambadou previously served  as a special assistant to the Prosecutor at the International Criminal Tribunal for Rwanda.

The crimes committed against the Rohingya people, he added, illustrate the failure of the international community to prevent genocide, 75 years after it committed itself to the ‘never again’ promise of at the Nuremberg Trials.

The Conclave on Justice and  Accountability for the Rohingya on 18 October 2019 was co-convened by  the Asia Justice Coalition and the Centre of Peace and Justice at BRAC  University in Dhaka. 

The Conclave was hosted at the Hague by the  International Institute of Social Studies at Erasmus University.

Speakers at the Conclave included Bob  Rae, Canada’s Special Envoy to Myanmar, who affirmed the need to hold the country accountable for crimes against the Rohingya.

More than 100 participants took part in  the Conclave, including senior government officials, leading  international human rights lawyers, human rights activists, and leaders  of the Rohingya community, to discuss issues of justice and  accountability for the crimes against humanity committed against the  Rohingya.

Tags :



News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Featured
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Back top