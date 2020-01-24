Gambia tobacco importers told to regulate sector

The Commissioner General of The Gambia Revenue Authority (GRA) has called on importers of cigarette into the country to register with his office.”The registration is in pursuant to regulation 176(2) of the Customs and Excise Regulations 2013,” the country’s revenue collecting authority stated.

The GRA announced in a statement seen by APA on Friday, that the registration exercise has been running throughout January, 2020.

To be issued a licence, cigarette importers are required to pay a prescribed fees, provide adequate security in the form of a bond issued by a financial institution, certificate of incorporation in case of a company and tax clearance for the preceding year to the GRA.

The Gambia government has since banned smoking in public, in a bid to prevent health implications arising from inhaling smoke released in the open air by smokers.

Evey year millions of people die from tobacco related diseases around the world.