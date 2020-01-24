Gambia, Turkey to strengthen bilateral relations

The President of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdogan is expected in The Gambian capital Banjul on Monday for one day state visit.The Gambian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and Gambians Abroad confirmed president Erdogan’s historic visit on Thursday.

According to a dispatch from the Foreign Affairs Ministry in Banjul, the visit is meant to look into existing bilateral relations between the two countries. It will also set the platform The Gambian President Adama Barrow and his Turkish counterpart to discuss “ways of strengthening cooperation at bilateral and multilateral levels.”

In 2018, President Barrow and Erdogan signed various bilateral agreements in Ankara.

Turkey’s relations with Gambia has strengthened under the Barrow administration with the two countries cooperating in commerce, education, economic, health and security among other sectors.

Diplomatic relations between Turkey and the tiny West African nation was established in 1965 following Gambia’s independence from Britain.

The two countries were said to have closely work together at International community level, such as the United Nations and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

Turkey is a member of the OIC of which The Gambia is poised to host its next summit 2022.